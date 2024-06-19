Andhra MP’s daughter held for running over man near Besant Nagar; let off on bail

CHENNAI: Chennai police on Tuesday arrested Beeda Madhuri, daughter of YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, in connection with the death of a 22-year-old platform dweller near Besant Nagar, who was run over by the Madhuri’s luxury car. The incident happened on Monday evening, and the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

The deceased was identified as Surya of Urur Kuppam. He was recently married. Surya was making a living as a painter and was doing odd jobs.

On Monday evening, Surya got drunk and was sleeping on the platform near Tiger Varadachari Road. His wife, Vanitha, who came searching for her husband, saw him lying on the platform. While making phone calls to a relative to take her husband home, she saw the car running over her husband.

Police said Surya had rolled down from the platform onto the road in an inebriated condition, and the car, which took a turn near Varadhachari Road, ran over him.

The occupants of the car - two women, got down from the vehicle and informed the ambulance. On seeing a crowd gathering towards them, both the women left the scene. Some local residents had argued with those in the car. Surya was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Later in the day, Surya’s relatives protested outside Shastri Nagar police station, demanding action against the car driver. Police sources said Madhuri came with her legal counsel on Tuesday morning, after which police registered a case under the IPC section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) and arrested her. She was let off on station bail.