Alliance Francaise of Madras celebrates 70 years of legacy

CHENNAI: The Alliance Francaise of Madras is celebrating an impressive 70-year legacy with a grand event, titled La Nuit Blanche – The Night Belongs to You. This Franco-Indian non-profit association has been a pioneer in fostering cultural exchange and innovation.

The milestone celebration promises an unforgettable experience for all attendees. To mark seven decades of excellence, AF Madras is hosting an all-night extravaganza that blends entertainment, enlightenment, and inspiration. Renowned film art director and production designer Thota Tharani will showcase his captivating art exhibition. Children will have the opportunity to participate in an art and craft workshop, drawing inspiration from famous French landmarks like the Eiffel Tower.

Experience the traditional folk theatre art form Theru-k-Koothu presented by Purisai Kanappa Thambiran. There will be a unique Kathakali adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth, with Prabal Gupta as Lady Macbeth and Sadnam Vipin Chandran as Macbeth. Other activities include Thappattam presented by Shakthi Kalai Kuzhu. A fashion show by Madrodil will celebrate the fusion of French and Indian fashion traditions.

Throughout the night, Marten Visser and his band will serenade the audience with live jazz music, known for its improvisational nature and rich harmonies. This all-night event will be held today from 2 pm to 5 am at Alliance Française of Madras, College Road, Nungambakkam.