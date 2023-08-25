AINU saves infant with blocked kidneys

CHENNAI: Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU) has successfully treated a 26-day-old infant from Bangladesh, who was presented with a rare case of both kidneys being blocked. Employing advanced endoscopic laser techniques, the medical team ensured a rapid recovery for the baby, who was discharged in optimal health within 48 hours.

Upon birth, the infant displayed triple the typical creatinine levels, an indicator of rapidly falling kidney health prompting an urgent diagnosis. The situation was due to the newborn’s swollen kidneys, a condition that was attributed to a valve obstructing the urine outlet beneath the bladder. The ailment posed a severe threat to the infant’s kidney function necessitating immediate medical intervention.

Dr Ramesh Babu, a Paediatric Urologist at AINU Chennai, emphasised the complexity of the procedure stating, “Performing a cystoscopic surgery on a tiny newborn with failing kidney function is a significant challenge. We employed an endoscopic laser treatment, which proved successful in curing the condition. Normally three-stage treatment is done; the urine is diverted into a stoma bag first, the valve dealt with later, and the diversion closed much later. Here with advanced cystoscopy and laser facilities, we could do primary valve clearance in a single stage”.