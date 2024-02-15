AILRSA organised a hunger strike on Feb 14-15

CHENNAI: All India Loco Running Staff Association (AILRSA) organised a two day hunger strike in front of the Southern Railway headquarters here on Wednesday and Thursday.

The strike was organised against the railway administration for the alleged negligence and injustice towards loco pilots.

The demonstrators raised slogans against railways for reducing the rest hours.

They demanded more rest and scrapping of the new pension scheme.

The running staff also demanded filling up of vacant posts in railways.

"The loco pilots are working for 365 days without rest and adequate week offs. The railway is not ready to hire more employees and it adds to our work load due to vacancies. Weekly off is the basic right of any employee and the right is being denied. The railway staff require adequate rest and offs and we are demanding for a minimum of weekly 46 hours of rest," V Balachandran, Central organising secretary, AILRSA told DT Next.