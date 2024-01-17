AIADMK to hold public meeting in RK Nagar on MGR's birth anniv

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party AIADMK would celebrate its founder and former CM MG Ramachandran's 107th birth anniversary on Wednesday at the party headquaters. Later in the day the party would hold a public meeting at RK Nagar.

General secretary and leader of opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and senior party leaders would participate in the public meeting.

Earlier, EPS paid floral tribute to portrait of MGR. He distributed chocolates and sweets to cadres after hoisting the AIADMK's flag at the party headquarters.