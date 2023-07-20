AIADMK stages demo against TN govt over soaring veggies price

CHENNAI: Clad in garland made of vegetables, AIADMK leaders and functionaries on Thursday staged a demonstration in Chennai on Thursday against the Tamil Nadu government for failing to check the steep price rise of vegetable and essential commodities that put the people in a tough spot.

They have also raised slogans against the DMK government on charges of deteriorating law and order in the state.

Former minister and AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar along with senior party leaders staged the demonstration in Chennai.

Sloganeering against the DMK government, Jayakumar called M K Stalin as “puppet” chief minister for not taking appropriate measures to control the soaring price rise of vegetables and essential commodities. He also charged that corruption was widespread and deep rooted in the present government and it has adverse impact on walks of the lives in the state.

Pointing out the death of a 40 year-old woman fruit seller, who was stabbed near Saidapet Railway Station on Wednesday night, Jayakumar demanded justice for the victim and criticised the government for failing to ensure the safety of women in the present regime.