Ageless Adventure: 78-year-old sets out on solo bike trip across eight states

CHENNAI: Age doesn’t limit one’s ability to pursue dreams and set new goals. We often encounter many older individuals who pursue their dreams and achieve them without making any compromises. One such spirited individual is 78-year-old Varadharajan, affectionately known as Raja, who recently embarked on an extraordinary solo road trip from Chennai, covering over 6,000 kilometres and passing through eight states in just 21 days.

A seasoned traveller with a passion for life, Varadharajan’s solo bike journey on his Dominor 400 inspires many. “As soon as I got the bike last year, I did a bike trip to Puducherry, Trichy, and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. I undertook these three rides before the main trip to test my body — to see if I was physically fit for a long bike trip at my age. I also wanted to get accustomed to my new bike before setting out on a long journey,” explained the former Indian Air Force professional to DT Next.

The route was carefully planned ahead of the trip, considering the risks involved in going solo at Varadharajan’s age. “I even procured a pepper spray; we don’t know what awaits on the roads. All the preparations for the trip, including planning the route and acquiring safety gear and riding gear, were done by my daughters and son-in-law. I travelled to Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Goa, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Udaipur, Indore, and Aurangabad,” adds the traveller.

The bike had an app that helped Varadharajan’s family in Chennai track his journey. “Considering the safety factor and his age, it was necessary. If he stopped at a petrol bunk, a hotel or just parked near the roadside, we could see that,” adds his daughter Sashi.

“We took each day as it came instead of hurrying. People often noticed my Tamil Nadu registered bike and were curious about my journey. Their amazement grew as they heard about my adventure. Many took selfies with me, and I made new friends on the way. I’m still in touch with some of them,” smiles Varadharajan.

One of Varadharajan’s lifelong passions is his love for motorcycles. Despite never undergoing professional training, he possesses a natural talent for dismantling and reassembling any bike. “It’s a skill I’ve honed over the years through curiosity, hands-on experience, and a genuine passion for the mechanics of two-wheelers. On this solo journey, the pulsating engine and the wind against my face were my companions.” He fondly recalls his journey with various motorcycles over the years.

“My first scooter, a Lambretta, was a source of pride, followed by a Bullet, Yamaha RX 100, Adreno, and later, I switched to Splendor, Pulsar 180, 220, KTM, and my latest beast, the Dominor 400.” He reminisces about his first solo ride at the age of 42, spanning Chennai, Ooty, Thrissur, Cochin, Trivandrum, Tuticorin, and back to Chennai, covering approximately 1500 kilometres. After that initial journey, he lost count of the number of road trips he embarked on with his bike.

The seasoned airman shares that he didn’t encounter any negativity from people during his recent journey. “Each mile I travelled added a new chapter to my life’s travelogue. There’s no better way to explore the world than on the road, witnessing changing landscapes, cultures, and the rich diversity of flora and fauna. With God’s grace, I remained physically and mentally fit throughout the trip. It was my passion for travel that drove me to ride over 6,000 kilometres and cross eight states. Age should never hinder you from pursuing your dreams and passions. The discipline, resilience, and adventurous spirit I cultivated during my time in the Air Force have stayed with me, shaping the person I am today. Life is a journey, and at 78, I’m ready for another exhilarating ride into the unknown,” concludes the motorcycle enthusiast.