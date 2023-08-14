After son's suicide over NEET, father too kills himself

CHENNAI: A day after his son committed suicide for not being able to clear the NEET exam, a 48-year-old dejected father too died by suicide in Chromepet on Monday.

The deceased was Selva Sekar of Kurinji Nagar in Chromepet, an event photographer. Selva Sekar's wife got separated from him and he was staying with his son Jagasdeswaran (19).

Jagadeshwaran who scored 85 per cent in Class 12 examinations wanted to become a doctor. He joined the NEET Coaching Center and appeared for the NEET examination, but he couldn't clear it for the past two years. Jagadesan was dejected over it and on Saturday he committed suicide in the house and the funeral was held on Sunday.

Selva Sekar was heartbroken after the death of his son and was inconsolable. On Monday early morning, he too killed himself.

The maid who visited the house in the morning was shocked to see Selva Sekar dead, and on information, the Chitlapakkam police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.

The police have registered a case, and further inquiry is on.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said that he is shocked to hear the NEET aspirant's suicide.

"I was shocked to know that Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet, who was a NEET aspirant, committed suicide. When I was thinking of how to console his parents, the next day his father Selvasekar also died by suicide. I don't know how to console Jegadeeswaran's family, friends, and relatives. It is horrible that a bright student who dreamt of becoming a doctor has now joined the list of NEET suicides," the CM said.

He added, "I am asking all students - no one should lose their life in any situation. We can definitely remove NEET which is an obstacle to your goals. Tamil Nadu Government is working and taking legal steps towards that,"