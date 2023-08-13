19 year old NEET aspirant kills self in Chromepet

CHENNAI: A 19 year old boy, a NEET aspirant died by suicide at his residence in Chromepet on Saturday evening, allegedly dejected over his inability to clear the eligibility examination despite appearing for the exam twice.

The deceased was identified as S Jegadeeswaran. He lived with his father, P Selvasekar (48) at Padmanaban street, Kurinji Nagar, Chromepet.

Police sources said that the boy's mother is separated from her father and Selvasekar was raising the son alone.

Selvasekar runs a photography studio. Police investigations revealed that Jegadeeswaran finished Class 12 from a CBSE school in 2022 and had given the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test twice and couldn't get through.

"He has applied for the examination again. But, he was dejected for a few days and was not eating well at home and was aloof with friends. He started worrying about his future if he becomes unable to clear the exam this attempt too, " Selvasekar's complaint to Chitlapakkam police stated.

On Saturday afternoon, Selvasekar left to Madhavaram for work. Around 2 30 pm, he called his son to check whether he had lunch, but the call was unanswered. Selvasekar then alerted the domestic help, Saraswathi who went home to check on Jegadeeswaran and found the boy hanging.

Neighbours were alerted and they rescued the boy and moved him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Chitlapakkam Police secured the boy's body and sent it to Chromepet government hospital for post mortem. Further investigations are on.