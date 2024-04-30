Begin typing your search...

After schools, malls & airports, now government offices and hospitals in Chennai get bomb threats

According to reports from Thanthi TV, more than 100 email id's were tagged and threatened, about bomb being planted

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 April 2024 10:02 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-30 10:24:53.0  )
After schools, malls & airports, now government offices and hospitals in Chennai get bomb threats
X

Cybercrime police (Photo/Thanthi TV)

CHENNAI: Bomb threats were sent to various hospitals and government offices across the country on Tuesday.

According to reports from Thanthi TV, more than 100 email id's were tagged and threatened, about bomb being planted

The Central Crime Branch and Cybercrime police are investigating on the emails sent to hospitals, the report further added.

Further details are waited.

Bomb threatsgovernment officesplantedCentral Crime BranchCybercrime police
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X