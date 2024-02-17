After house owner demanded rental dues, tenant's friend hurled petrol bomb at house

CHENNAI: Irate over the house owner demanding rent dues from a tenant, the latter's friend hurled a petrol bomb (molotov cocktail) outside the house in Erukkanchery on Friday. The accused was arrested by the City police.

The house owner, S Abdul Rasheed (65), lives with his family at Vinayakar Koil Street in Erukkanchery.

During the early hours of Friday, the family members of Abdul were woken up by a loud explosion, and when they came out, they found that unidentified persons had hurled a petrol bomb at his home.

Based on Abdul's complaint, Kodungaiyur Police registered a case and conducted investigations.

Investigations revealed that the petrol bomb was hurled by P Karan (24) of MKB Nagar, Vyasarpadi.

Police said that Karan's friend, Prakash has been a tenant at the complainant's house, and he has not paid the rent amount for the last three months.

When Prakash shared to his friend Karan about the house owner pestering him to pay the rental dues, Karan acted upon it.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.