After heavy rains, officials inspect various areas for relief and rescue works

CHENNAI: After heavy rainfall across Chennai and neighbouring districts on Wednesday, Kolathur and Thiru-vi-ka Nagar zones recorded the highest of 15 cm of rainfall.

Ambattur and Anna Nagar received 14 cm of rainfall, while Alandur received 13 cm of rainfall and Adyar received 12 of rainfall until Thursday morning.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected the integrated control centre set up at Ripon Buildings to handle the Northeast monsoon. He had asked officials and elected representatives to visit their localities and take up relief work.

Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, PK Sekar Babu, along with the Mayor, R Priya inspected the SWD Disposal point at Elephant Gate Police Station in Kalyanapuram.

He said that Otteri Canal, Link canal, Captain Cotton Canal, Cooum Canal, Kodungaiyur Canal and others have been desilted and water is flowing through them.

"Perambur and Saidapet subway were closed for a short duration, and now all the subways expect for Rangarajapuram subway, are open to traffic. People who have been been rescued from the low lying areas will be provided with food and shelter. The traffic police personnel have been deployed to avoid traffic snarls and we are prepared to handle the monsoon season."

Mayor Priya said that the areas in T Nagar were flooded because of overflow of the Mambalam canal. "The area received 12 cm of rainfall. Corporation employees worked all night to drain out the water. Now the Mambalam canal is also receiving the water. We are attending to all the complaints from the public zone wise and rectifying the issues. There is no major complaint of mixing of rainwater and sewage water."

Dr J Radhakrishnan, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation inspected the flow of water at the Mambalam canal. He also oversaw the dewatering works at Nair Street and Tirumalai Road. He said that the city experienced unprecedented rains for a short period of three hours and only selected areas had issues of inundation.

"Except for selected areas, the water is draining completely in the majority of the places. The CM has been monitoring the situation. We have put 15 IAS officers across the city. Water is receding rapidly. Some parts in Korattur, Ambattur and Anna Nagar, we faced challenges but it has been rectified. We haven't seen a flooding like challenge so far, but all the equipment is in place in case such a situation arises. There are 16000 workers, 491 motors, and additionally 150 tractor borne motors are also deployed," he said.

Health minister Ma Subramanian also inspected several flooded areas in the Saidapet constituency. He said that there is no large scale of water retention and rainwater has drained out in an hour or so. He inspected Thiruvalluvar Garden, Subramania Road, Jayaram Street, Kothawalchavadi Street and other areas where rainwater always stagnates.