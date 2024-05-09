Adyar Estuary has potential to become a bird sanctuary: Government report

CHENNAI: Located in the midst of concrete jungle, Adyar Estuary in Chennai is one of the wetlands in Tamil Nadu that has a potential to be recognized as protected bird sanctuaries but on a priority basis.

According to an assessment conducted by Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation in Vandalur, Adyar Estuary needs immediate recognition as the estuary has been ranked top-priority wetland among 207 wetlands that have the potential to be declared as a bird sanctuary.

The estuary is the crucial breeding ground for migratory birds that visit the coast during the winter.

As many as 201 bird species have been recorded at the Adyar Estuary until September 2022.

The estuary houses birds categorized by International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) including Bar-tailed Godwit, Black-headed Ibis, Black-tailed Godwit, Curlew Sandpiper, Eurasian Curlew, Eurasian Oyster catcher, Lesser Flamingo, Oriental Darter, Red-necked Falcon and Spot-billed Pelican.

While the water bodies cover 8.98 sqkm around the Estuary, the built-up area covers 13.40 sqkm. But the estuary covers little over 1 sqkm of area.

Meanwhile, of the 10 top priority wetlands having potential to become bird sanctuaries, five are in the Chennai and neighboring districts.

Apart from Adyar Estuary, Nayapakkam lake and Nochimedu lake in Tiruvallur, Thaiyur lake and Kelambakkam backwaters in Chengalpattu have the potential.

Priority ranking has been calculated based on the number of bird species, threat from agriculture, human encroachments, industries and others, the assessment report said.

From 2013 to September 2022, as many as 163 bird species have been recorded in Thaiyur and 195 species have been recorded in Kelambakkam backwaters from 2010 to September 2022.

On the other hand, as many as 191 bird species have been recorded at Nayapakkam Lake from 2012 to September 2022, and a total of 181 bird species have been recorded at Nayapakkam Lake from 2012 to September 2022.

"Conserving wetlands as natural habitats for birds is not only vital for avian biodiversity but also for maintaining the overall health of our planet's ecosystems. Protecting these wetland areas ensures that birds have a safe and stable home, and it supports a delicate balance of life that extends far beyond the avian world. As a result, preserving wetlands benefits wildlife, humans, and the environment as a whole," the report said.

KVRK Thirunaranan, founder, The Nature Trust opined that awareness about the importance of the wetlands should be created among the locals before giving any protection status.

"Also, the livelihood of the surrounding people should be considered," he said.