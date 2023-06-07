Actor Vijay to felicitate Classes 10, 12 top scorers on June 17

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay on behalf of his social welfare organisation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) will felicitate Classes 10, 12 students who secured top 3 ranks in each constituency on June 17.

VMI's general secretary Bussy Anand issued a release to make this announcement.

In this regard, he would hold discussions with his organisation's secretaries today. The welfare event would be undertaken at a cost of Rs 2 crore, according to sources. The event would be hosted in a private hall in Chennai's Neelankarai.



Vijay is expected to hand a certificate and a dole to the students and their parents.

