In this regard, he would hold discussions with his organisation's secretaries today.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|7 Jun 2023 6:09 AM GMT
Actor Vijay to felicitate Classes 10, 12 top scorers on June 17
Actor Vijay; VMI's press release

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay on behalf of his social welfare organisation, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) will felicitate Classes 10, 12 students who secured top 3 ranks in each constituency on June 17.

VMI's general secretary Bussy Anand issued a release to make this announcement.

In this regard, he would hold discussions with his organisation's secretaries today. The welfare event would be undertaken at a cost of Rs 2 crore, according to sources. The event would be hosted in a private hall in Chennai's Neelankarai.

Vijay is expected to hand a certificate and a dole to the students and their parents.

cityThalapathy VijayActor VijayVijay Makkal IyakkamVijay honours studentsClass 10 12 studentsVMILeoThalapathy68Bussy Anand
Online Desk

