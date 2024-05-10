Actor Vijay congratulates students who passed Class 10, 12 board exams; says 'see you soon'

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician 'Thalapathy' Vijay on Friday took to X to congratulate all the students of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry who have passed their Class 12 and 10 board examinations. He also encouraged those not successful to try again with confidence and wished them success.

In his X post, he also said, "See you soon", possibly referring to the first-ever state conference of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which is expected to be held in Madurai, on his birthday on June 22.

In June last year, Vijay had honoured Class 10 and Class 12 toppers at a grand event in Chennai organised by the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, which handles several philanthropic activities.

According to sources, Thalapathy will also intensify his political activities once the dust settles after the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier on February 2, 2024, Vijay had announced his entry into politics by announcing his party’s name.

Meanwhile, as the post-production work for Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ movie is underway, the actor is expected to go to the next shoot schedule of the film in the coming days.

