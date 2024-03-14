Vijay, the hero and villain of G.O.A.T, Trisha plays a cameo

CHENNAI: The shoot of Vijay’s the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) is in its final stages of production. Here are some exclusive updates from the sets of the film for Vijay’s fans. We had already reported that Vijay will be seen in dual roles in the film.

The latest update we hear is that the actor plays both hero and villain in the movie. “There are reports that G.O.A.T is a sci-fi period project and Vijay plays the hero and the villain in the film. We don’t know yet which characters take the antagonist’s side and which of these actors take the protagonist’s side in the movie,” the source told DT Next.

Director Venkat Prabhu

G.O.A.T will be the first film where Vijay and Prabhudeva will be seen dancing for a quick number. The source added, “They have danced together in Pokkiri’s intro song Pokkiri Pongal for a bit. However, in G.O.A.T they both will be seen together in an entire song, which the audience can look forward to in theatres.”

Actor & Director Prabhu Deva

Sources in the camp tell us that actor Trisha has a cameo role in the film. “She has shot for the film at a studio in the city for a couple of days. That would include a song as well. The entire team of G.O.A.T will be seen in combination with Trisha in the scene,” the source revealed.

