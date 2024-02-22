Trisha issues defamation notice to AV Raju

CHENNAI: Trisha Krishnan, who strongly condemned former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) functionary AV Raju for his derogatory remarks against her, issued a legal notice to the politico on Thursday.

In the notice, Trisha stated that she had undergone mental agony within a period of four days following Raju's remarks.

The actor demanded an unconditional apology from the former AIADMK functionary, who was expelled from the party on February 17, and to release it to the electronic media and social media in English and Tamil dailies.

AV Raju made controversial remarks on Trisha in a video, which went viral on the internet.

Hours after his remarks, actor Trisha slammed him and stated that she would be taking legal action against him.

"It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department," she wrote on X.

Trisha’s colleagues, Vishal, Kasthuri, director Thiru, Arun Vaseegaran, producer Aditi Ravindranath, producer Archana Kalpathi, director Karthik Subbaraj, director-actor Cheran and Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) also condemned AV Raju for his remarks and demanded strong action against him.

Meanwhile, AIADMK ex-MLA G Venkatachalam on Thursday issued a legal notice to former AIADMK Secretary AV Raju for making “uncharitable, irresponsible, scurrilous, derogatory, defamatory and false allegations” against him.

"Our client states that you are deliberately making false and irresponsible allegations with a view to malign our client's reputation. Our client hereby calls upon you to withdraw the false and defamatory allegations that you have made and tender unconditional apology in the public domain within 24 hours from the date of receipt of this notice, failing which our client is constrained to take appropriate civil and criminal remedy before the court of law," Venkatachalam's lawyer said in the notice.