Trisha lashes out at politico Raju for derogatory remarks

CHENNAI: Responding to politico AV Raju’s controversial remarks, actress Trisha in a X post lashed out against the ex-AIADMK leader for the derogatory comments he made about her in a press meet on Tuesday.

“It’s disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department (sic),” she said in her post.

This comes after the video of AV Raju’s controversial statement went viral on the internet. Trisha’s colleagues, Kasthuri, director Thiru, Arun Vaseegaran, producer Aditi Ravindranath and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) condemned AV Raju for his remarks and demanded strong action against him.

Director-actor Cheran called for the arrest of Raju for spreading baseless and malicious information about Trisha.

Apart from Trisha, AV Raju also made controversial comments on former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy and actor Karunaas. It is to be noted that Raju was sacked from AIADMK on February 17 for flouting party rules.