Actor and TVK president Vijay on Sunday extends Easter wishes
CHENNAI: Actor and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam extended Easter wishes to all Christians across the world on Sunday.
In his statement, the actor-turned-politician said, "May peace, love, brotherhood, unity, and sacrifice flourish among all the people of the world. Happy Easter to all on this holy day."
