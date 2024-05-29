Activists protest demanding to repair faulty escalator on Tambaram Sanatorium foot-overbridge

CHENNAI: A group of activists protested against the Highways department demanding to repair the faulty escalator on the Tambaram Sanatorium foot over the bridge.

A footover bridge was constructed by the Highways department for public usage on the National Highway in Tambaram Sanatorium.

The bridge is used by thousands of people every day as many people from various places visit the Sanatorium to the Tahsildar office, Court, Siddha hospital and MEPZ (Madras Export Processing Zone).

Despite being one of the most used footover bridges the escalators on both sides of the FOB are not in a working condition. For the past three months, the residents

and the activists requested the Highways department to repair the faulty escalators but there was no proper response from them.

Every day the elderly people who visit the Sanatorium hospital are put to suffer without an escalator. Following that on Monday a group of activists sat on the faulty escalator and protested against the highways department and demanded to repair them soon.

V Santhanam, an activist from Chromepet said: "we contacted the concerned officials multiple times but they did not take any steps to repair the escalators. If the escalators are not repaired in the next few days we will protest in a huge manner in the same spot".