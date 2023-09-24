Activists’ last rites to felled tree

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at the Thala Sayana Perumal in Mahabalipuram on Saturday when members of the Pasumai Thayagam association performed last rites of an Indian Beech tree (Pungai tree) cut by temple authorities.

The temple, which is one of the 108 Vaishnav temples, chopped off the Beech tree using an earth mover without prior notice to any environmental associations on Friday night.

Several members of public and car and auto drivers were in the habit of relaxing in the shade of the tree. When they noticed that the tree had been chopped off without information, the vehicle owners and members of the Pasumai Thayagam association staged a protest.



