Accidents due to stray animal crossing on Chennai Outer Ring Road kills one; injures many

CHENNAI: Stray cattle crossing on Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR) claimed the life of a motorist and injured seven others in separate incidents on Thursday night. At Malayambakkam, a biker died after he hit a cow crossing the road.

The deceased was identified as Mohan (45), of Thiruvenkadam Nagar, Poonamallee. He was employed at a private automobile firm in Sriperumbudur.

Mohan was returning home after work when the incident happened. On seeing the cow, Mohan tried to swerve, but hit the animal and fell off the bike. Passerby rushed him to the Poonamallee government hospital, where he was given first aid. He was then shifted to a private hospital in Porur, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Avadi traffic investigation wing have registered a case and are investigating.

In another incident near Kundrathur, seven persons were injured in a multiple collision of vehicles after the driver of a car slammed the brakes to avoid hitting a cow.

A large number of vehicles were travelling on the Vandalur-Minjur outer ring road in the Thirumudivakkam area of Kundrathur when a cow suddenly ran across the road and the driver of a car hit the brakes to avoid hitting the animal, resulting in multiple ollisions.

A total of five vehicles, including four cars and a load van, were involved in the accident. Fortunately, the occupants of the vehicles escaped with minor injuries. Two people in a car and a van were injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Tambaram fire and rescue team rushed to the spot to rescue the drivers from the wreckage and admitted him to the Chromepet government hospital for treatment. The Chrompet traffic police then set up barricades on the road and removed the damaged vehicles with a crane. Due to this, there was a heavy traffic jam for over an hour on the Vandalur-Minjur road.