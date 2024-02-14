Aadhaar details of public sent to Collectors to review line depts

CHENNAI: After informing all the departments to implement the registration of births and deaths under the Civil Registration System (CRS) to collect the Aadhaar number on voluntary basis, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine sent the collected data to the District Collectors.

This was done to enable District Collectors to review the low performing line departments and also improve the coverage of Aadhaar numbers while registering the births and deaths.

The Registrar General of India has clarified that birth and death certificates are acceptable documents for establishing the identity of an individual. Moreover, it has been pointed out that the CRS database is immensely useful to the State government for implementing various welfares schemes, maintaining data purity and data governance.

A notification from the DPH stated that as the government welfare schemes should reach genuine beneficiaries, inclusion of Aadhaar number is important during registration of births and deaths. In the case of birth, Aadhaar details of mother and father are collected, and about the deceased in the case of death registration.

DPH has requested Collectors to issue instructions to all line departments to avoid entering invalid Aadhaar numbers and addresses into the software, as it would lead to difficulties in matching them with the database found in various welfare schemes.