A month after arrest, 24 Rameswaram fishermen returns home from Sri Lankan jail

CHENNAI: More than a month after they were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, 24 fishermen from Rameswaram finally returned home on Saturday after being released from Lankan jail.

On Saturday morning, they reached Chennai airport where they were received by Fisheries Department officials, who facilitated their journey to their hometowns.

The fishermen from Rameswaram went fishing on March 24. Near midnight, while they were engaged in fishing, the Sri Lankan Navy personnel on patrol reached there. They alleged them of crossing the maritime border and fishing in Lankan waters.

The navy officials confiscated their two boats, nets and their catch, and arrested the 24 fishermen. They were taken to Sri Lanka where they were presented before a court which sent them to jail.

After the matter was brought to his attention, Chief Minister MK Stalin sent an urgent letter to the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging the Centre to immediately intervene to secure the release of the fishermen.

Following this, Indian embassy officials in Sri Lanka held talks with Sri Lankan government officials. The 24 fishermen were released and handed over to the Indian embassy on April 4. The embassy officials initiated necessary measures to help them return to India.

As the fishermen did not have passports or visa, the embassy officials issued them emergency documents and also flight tickets to Chennai.

On Friday night, the fishermen were sent to Chennai on an Air India flight from Colombo. Officials from the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Department received the fishermen at the airport and sent them off to their native villages on a vehicle organised by the government.