A convenient confectionary in a box

CHENNAI: Bento cakes are the latest trend in the confectionery industry. These mini and kawaii cakes have not only taken the internet by storm, but have also won the hearts of bakers, cake artistes and diners. Popularised by Korean dessert cafes and bakeries, Bento cakes have origins in Japanese culture.

Niha Fathima, a 30-year-old baker, and cake designer who has had an affinity for baking since childhood says, “Bento is basically a Japanese lunch box. Back in the days, Asians desired to pack cakes in lunch boxes and share them with their friends. Bento Cakes emerged as a result of this. This is a huge hit across Asia, and is also the global trend currently.”

The word bento means ‘convenience’ or ‘convenient’, and Bento cakes are really quite convenient to create, use, travel with, and eat. Bento cake is an illustration of how the Covid 19 pandemic has influenced, particularly in culinary preferences.

Gulab jamun bento cake

Mohamed Suraiya and Al Huda, founders of Bakespells comment, “Bento cakes became popular during the pandemic because people were isolated and the notion of celebrations changed. Since these cakes are size-friendly, cost-efficient and travel-friendly, Bento cakes saved people from ordering full-size cakes, when celebrations did not have many people, especially during the pandemic. Also, these cakes are simple to customise, and these are the kind of cakes you compliment with your eyes, before your mouth tastes it.”

These cakes, which range in sizes from four to five inches in diameter, and weigh between 250 to 400 grams, serve one to four people. The cakes are personalised, but the majority are round cakes in square boxes. Suraiya and Huda says, “Hallyu wave played an important role in helping Bento cakes to dominate the Indian food industry. Bento cakes, however, would have appealed to the masses even without the hallyu movement, since they are dinky, affordable and convenient.”

Bento cakes relate to the ‘less is more’ approach. It is an excellent choice for the ones with a sweet tooth, and is ideal to be used in celebration hampers. It is a petite confection that will be just one component even within a whole unit. Niha says, “Bento cakes are cute and pocket-friendly. They are portable and handy. Bento cakes are aesthetically stunning and attractive. They are like those go-to cakes which are lucrative.”