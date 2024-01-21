75th Republic Day: Chennai Airport security tightened

CHENNAI: Security has been fortified at Chennai Airport ahead of Republic Day with five tier security implemented from Sunday (Jan 21).

The security arrangements will be elevated to seven-tier security on Republic Day and the preceding two days, airport officials said.

With India observing 75th Republic day on Friday, airports and other public places across the country will be fortified as part of precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incidents.

The five-tier security will be in place until the end of January, according to airport officials. From Sunday, Vehicle checks have been intensified with sniffer dogs being pressed into service at the first entry point to the airport to check vehicles. CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) have increased patrolling.

Authorities are also keeping a note of vehicles that are parked for long hours at the multi level vehicle parking in the airport premises. Security checks for air passengers will also be intensified, officials said.