7 per cent of Chennai's land at risk of inundation by 2040, says study

CHENNAI: Nearly 7 per cent of Chennai's land would be submerged under water by 2040 due to the rising sea levels, warns a report by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).

According to the study, global warming and rapid climate change has contributed to the risk of rising sea levels and this in turn would globally affect the cities located next to coastlines.

The report also stated that areas such as Adyar Eco-Park, Island Grounds, State Emblem Monument, Pallikaranai marshlands and the harbour are at a risk of being submerged under water by 2040.

As per the CSTEP report, the city has seen a 0.679 cm rise in sea level from 1987 to 2021, with an annual rise of 0.066 cm.

The maximum sea level rise (4.44 cm or 0.31 cm per year) over the past 30 years was observed at the Mumbai.

It further pointed out that the industrial estate area in Tuticorin is also at a risk for inundation.