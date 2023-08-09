7 child labourers rescued from commercial establishments in Sowcarpet

CHENNAI: Seven child labourers, aged between 14 and 17 years, have been rescued from eateries and commercial establishments in Sowcarpet and Parry's Corner.

The boys were rescued in a joint raid carried out on Tuesday by officials attached to the labour department along with the Directorate of Industrials Safety and Health (DISH), district child protection unit.

The preliminary inquiry revealed that the boys were trafficked from Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. They have been found working in eateries, departmental stores, wholesale dry fruits and cosmetic shops in and around Sowcarpet and Parry's Corner, said a member of the team.

"The children were made to work for more than 12 hours a day and paid paltry wages.We have handed over the boys to the Child Welfare Committee. Since there are elements of bonded labour as the boys are forced to work for a long hour and paid a meager wage, we have alerted the revenue department officials to take further course of action, " he said.

"We will file a police complaint based on the statements of the boys, " added the source.

It may be recalled that the state labour department rescued as many as 12 child bonded labourers from jewel making units during a surprise check in Sowcarpet. They were among the 53 persons working in the facility for more than a year.