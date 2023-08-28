6 held for attacking men playing cards and escaping with gold chains, cash

CHENNAI: Six persons, all history sheeters having murder cases among them have been arrested by City Police for allegedly threatening a group of men playing cards and escaping with their gold chains and money after attacking them in Kodungaiyur a few days ago.

On August 23, K Ravi (67) of Erukkanchery near Kodungaiyur was playing cards with his friends when a gang of about ten persons came in auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers and threatened Ravi and the other men with knives and weapons.

According to Ravi's complaint, the gang took away 2.5 sovereigns worth of gold chains, and Rs 20,000 cash, and five cell phones from them.

Kodungaiyur Police registered a case and after investigations, zeroed in on the suspects.

On Sunday, a special team arrested six persons S Ajay Budha (28) of Vyasarpadi, G Premkumar (37) of Walltax Road, S Bharath (22) of Nammalwarpet, E Yuvaraj (25) of Sowcarpet, Y Naveen (18) of Otteri, R Naresh Kumar (30) of Vyasarpadi.

Police recovered two sovereign gold chain and the vehicles and weapons used for the dacoity. Of the arrested persons, Ajay Budha has 12 cases against him including murder and attempt to murder cases.

Premkumar, Yuvaraj, Bharath, and Naresh Kumar too have murder cases against them, police investigations revealed.

The search is on for the accomplices. All the arrested persons have been produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.