6 active count in State; no new discharge, fatality

CHENNAI: Only 1 COVID case was recorded in the State on Sunday and that was in Chennai. Total number of cases reached 36,10,682 in the State. There are at least 6 active cases including those in isolation.

No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges remained at 35,72,595. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.