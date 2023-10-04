Begin typing your search...

6 active count in State; no new discharge, fatality

There are at least 6 active cases including those in isolation.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 Oct 2023 8:27 PM GMT
6 active count in State; no new discharge, fatality
X

Representative image (File)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Only 1 COVID case was recorded in the State on Sunday and that was in Chennai. Total number of cases reached 36,10,682 in the State. There are at least 6 active cases including those in isolation.

No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges remained at 35,72,595. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.

Tamil NaduCovidCovid-19Corona cases
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X