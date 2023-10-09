50-yr-old lorry driver electrocuted while unloading metal rollers at Sathangadu

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old lorry driver was electrocuted near Sathangadu on Saturday evening at a private yard while unloading metal rollers. The deceased was identified as Marimuthu of Thiruvottiyur.

Police sources said that a crane was engaged to lift the metal rollers off the truck and place it in a storage area when the accident happened. While unloading the metal rollers, the crane’s boom had touched an overhead cable.

Marimuthu who was holding the metal roller got electrocuted in the impact and was thrown to the ground. The crane operator, Jyothilangam stopped the operations and alerted the other staff who rushed to the aid and moved Marimuthu to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. A case has been registered and further investigations are on. Police have detained the crane operator, Jyothilingam.