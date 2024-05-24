50 sculptors from across country come together for a group show

CHENNAI: A few years back, Arts Illustrated, a pan-India magazine, released a book titled 'AI 100', dedicated to showcasing paintings by artists nationwide. The book garnered a positive response, prompting the team to launch another book: AI 50 - Edition 1, Sculpture. This new book highlights the works of 50 sculptors from across the country. Interestingly, the sculptures featured in the book are currently displayed in an exhibition at Art Houz in Nungambakkam.

Poornima Shivram, the curator of the exhibition, shares with DT Next, "We have displayed the work of all 50 sculptors featured in the book. It's a blend of established and contemporary sculptors from across the country. It's quite rare to come across an exclusive sculpture exhibition in the city. Typically, art exhibitions tend to feature one or two sculptures alongside paintings. Bringing together a captivating collection of sculptures for this exhibition posed quite a challenge, but it was also very fascinating. All the sculptors have pushed the boundaries of tradition with their innovative forms, materials, and narratives." The group show is on till May 30 at Art Houz.