5 including two minors held for ganja possession near Parrys corner

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested five youths, including two juvenile delinquents for alleged possession of ganja near Parrys corner.

Police seized 1.25 kg of ganja from them.

On the instructions of Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, police personnel headed by Inspectors of Police are keeping a close watch and taking action against those who smuggle and sell ganja, drugs, and other tobacco products as part of the 'Drive against Drugs' campaign, an official release said.

On Friday, North Beach Police Station received a tip-off about the movement of ganja within their jurisdiction.

A team which was on surveillance on Gopal Chetty Street in North Beach. When the Police team tried to inquire about seven persons who were moving in a suspicious manner, they started running and the police team chased and managed to catch five of them. On searching them, police found 1.25 kg of ganja on them. Police arrested A Manikandan (20), K Sanjay Kumar (19), and V Sanjay (19) and two minors.

The three youths were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. The two juveniles were produced before a Juvenile Justice Court and admitted to a government home.