    5-day-old mutton brought to Chennai by train; seized by officials

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 Aug 2024 1:30 PM GMT
    1,600 kg of stale mutton seized by officials at Chennai egmore station (Photo credit: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: The Department of Food Safety, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday confiscated 1,600 kg of stale mutton which was brought by train to Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

    The seized meat was brought by Sikander from Jaipur to Chennai by train at Egmore railway station.

    Meanwhile, the inspection team headed by Food Safety Officer Sathish found that the goat had been slaughtered five days ago and was brought to be distributed to restaurants in Chennai.

    Food Safety departmentmutton seizedstale meat
    Online Desk

