47-year-old man advises youth against narcotics use; brutally hacked

CHENNAI: A 47-year-old good samaritan who prompted three youths against utilizing ganja was supposedly hacked by the trio close to Basin Bridge on Sunday. The trio were arrested.

Passerby had protected the man, Sakthivel (47) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) and admitted him to a hospital.

Inquiries revealed that Sakthivel had attempted to pacify three youths who were quarreling beneath the impact of ganja a week back.

He had also advised the youths against utilizing ganja and warned them that he would alert the police about their usage in case they continue the habit.

On Sunday night the trio attacked him with weapons and fled the scene.

Basin Bridge police enlisted a case and arrested Navin Kumar, 20, Ajithkumar, 20, and Silambarasan, 23, from a safehouse in Pulianthope on Monday morning.

They were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.