4 held for pelting stones at CPI office in T Nagar

CHENNAI: The city police on Saturday arrested four people for allegedly pelting stones at the office of Tamil Nadu Communist Party of India (CPI) in T Nagar on Friday night.

The Mambalam police arrested M Alex, 22, P Bharat, 20, S Nagaraj, 22, and B Parthiban, 21 from T Nagar. The state party office of CPI is located in South Boag Road in T Nagar.

On Friday night the accused barged into the office and ransacked the place with alcohol bottles, stones and logs. The men also attacked the security guard. Later the men hurled stones from the terrace of the housing board.

Based on information the Mambalam police registered a case and arrested all four men. After preliminary investigations police said that the residents complained of blanket worms from a tree.

"The office bearers cut the tree off and yet the miscreants barged into the office and confronted the security complaining that there were more worms, " said a senior police officer.

All four men were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, in a statement on Saturday, said that the Tamil Nadu Government must launch a thorough investigation into the background of the attack. CPI (M) state secretary K Balakrishnan urged the state Government and the police to ensure such attacks do not occur in the future.