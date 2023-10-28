Miscreants attack TN's head office of CPI in Chennai, complaint filed

CHENNAI: Miscreants on Friday night attacked the Tamil Nadu head office of the Communist Party of India (CPI) located in T Nagar, Chennai, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to the report, the unidentified persons attacked the head office at 9 am with bottles and stones at a time when none of the party members were at the office.

A complaint was lodged at the Mambalam Police Station. The police have reached the head office and are investigating the matter. The police also have intensified the search for the miscreants.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, a Communist Party of India (CPI) executive said, "There was no one in the office when the incident took place, so no one was harmed. The police should take swift action into this incident."

He also requested the Tamil Nadu police to provide 24-hour security to members of the CPI.