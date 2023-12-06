398 trees uprooted, 40 trees yet to be cleared: GCC

CHENNAI: Cyclone Michaung coupled with heavy rains, which pounded Chennai and its suburbs had robbed the capital of at least more than 500 trees of all size comprising native and exotic breeds.

According to city corporation sources the cyclone uprooted as many as 398 trees across the city, of which 348 trees cleared. Another 40 will be cleared by Wednesday night.

The city corporation parks including the sprawling Anna Nagar tower park saw the collapse of half a dozen trees and similar is the state with other parks in T Nagar, K K Nagar and Egmore.

"The impact was big this time and the green spaces in Chennai including the Guindy National Park, Vandalur zoo and Nanmangalam forests have lost some native species," admitted a forest department official source adding that the worst scenario in terms of greenery loss was witnessed during the cyclone Vardah in 2016.

In Valluvar Kottam High Road and Anna Nagar the trees which had fallen during the rains were left aside causing some inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians.

"Customers are facing trouble coming to the shops as they lay in front. Despite compliants there is no response from officials," said D Gnanasivam, a local shopkeeper.

"In Anna Nagar N Block 6th avenue a huge tree has fallen above a car during the cyclone and it is not removed " said Sandhya Vedullpalli, a resident. "The corporation should clear the uprooted trees at the earliest and the parks should be reopened for morning walkers," said G Bhsakaran, who frequents the Mylady's Park in Egmore constitiuency.

Efforts to reach Greater Chennai Corporation officials regarding the removal and reopening of parks, proved futile.