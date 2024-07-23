34.7 tonnes of subsidized rice seized in Vellore, 4 persons including mastermind arrested

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown on smuggling of essential commodities, the Civil Supplies Crime Investigation Department (CID) seized 34.7 tonnes of subsidized rice meant for public distribution and arrested four individuals involved in the smuggling operation, a press note from the Civil Supplies CID said.



The seizure was made on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Thiruvalam EB Junction in Vellore district on Monday.

34.7 tonnes of subsidized rice was being smuggled in a lorry and a car.

The arrested individuals include Gingee Shanmugam (52), Mohan (45), the car driver Shankar (45), the lorry owner, and Harikrishnan (46) who worked as a cleaner in the lorry.

According to the police, the accused had collected the PDS rice from various places in Madurantakam, Cheyyur, and suburban areas of Chennai, and stored it an abandoned rice mill in Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district.

The gang was trying to smuggle it to Bangarupet in Karnataka.

The mastermind behind the smuggling operation is Gingee Shanmugam, who has a previous PDS rice smuggling case registered against him.

The police have registered a case under the Essential Commodities Act and seized the rice as well as the two vehicles involved in the smuggling operation.

Further investigations are under way to arrest the other individuals involved in the PDS rice smuggling operation.

The police crackdown is part of efforts to prevent smuggling of essential commodities provided to the public at subsidized rates by the Tamil Nadu government under the Public Distribution Scheme, the press release noted.