3,415 q smuggled PDS rice seized; 894 people held

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Department in a special drive during November 2023 seized 3,415 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice worth Rs 23 lakh. The CID police arrested 894 people in relation to the smuggling.

The Civil Supplies have also seized 515 gas cylinders, 100 kg of wheat, 208 kg of groundnut, 1,345 litres of kerosene, 136 packets of palm oil, 100 kg of ragi and 140 vehicles used for the smuggling. The Tamil Nadu Commissioner for Food and Consumer Protection department in a statement on Friday said that the special drive was held between November 1 and November 30 to unearth the practice of smuggling PDS materials.

The government has slapped the Goondas Act against those involved in the smuggling.

The state government has been taking action against the PDS smugglers under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and eleven persons were arrested under the Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act, 1980.

Further, the government informed that the public can contact the toll-free number 1800 599 5950 to complain about smuggling and hoarding of essential commodities.