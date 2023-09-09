25-year-old kidnapped & killed by group of unidentified men in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was kidnapped and killed by a group of unidentified men in Sriperumbudur on Friday.

The deceased was Ajith of Vengundi village in Walajabad has several robbery cases pending against him and is also addicted to drugs and liquor.

On Friday night Ajith was on drugs and seated near his house. At that time a group of men who came in a car kidnapped Ajith and then murdered him and chopped his head.

The group dumped the body near the railway track in Valluvarpakkam and threw the head part keeping it in the entrance of a temple in the locality.

On Saturday early morning the villagers were shocked to see the head of Ajith in front of the temple and dumped the body near the railway track at a kilometre distance.

On information the Walajabad police who visited the spot retrieved the body parts and sent them for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH.

Police said three months ago Ajith informed the police about the murder which his friends committed many months back and after that the police arrested two men and recovered the body which was buried in the forest area.

The police have registered a case and are searching for the gang which murdered Ajith and what is the motive behind the murder.