22-yr-old held in multiple phone snatching incidents across Chennai

CHENNAI: City police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old youth, allegedly involved in a series of thefts across the city.

The arrested person was identified as S Suren alias Appu of Chinna Ernavur 4th street, Wimco Nagar.

He was arrested after police investigations revealed that he snatched the mobile phone of a person near Broadway bus stand on August 3.

J Parthasarathy (38) of Ariyalur district was standing outside the bus stand and was speaking on the phone during the early hours of Thursday, when the accused came in a two-wheeler, snatched Parthasarathy’s phone and fled the scene.

Based on the victim’s complaint, Esplanade police registered a case and examined CCTV footages in the neighbourhood to zero in on the suspect. After picking up Suren, police recovered the stolen cellphone from him.

Enquiries revealed that he has six pending theft cases against him.

The accused was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.