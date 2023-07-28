2.01 lakh filled applications received in Chennai: Ma Su on Magalir Urimai Thogai

CHENNAI: Inspecting camps held to enroll into DMK's flagship scheme Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, minister Ma Subramanian said 2.01 lakh filled applications have been received in the past 3 days.

The State Health Minister said, while inspecting camps in Saidapet, Virugambakkam and Maduravoyal constituencies, of the 5.30 lakh application forms were distributed in Chennai of which 2.01 lakh have been received.

Camps have been set up across Tamil Nadu for women heads of family to enroll into the scheme that provides a dole Rs 1,000 per month. In Chennai alone 1,730 camps are functional. The scheme would formally be launched on September 15.