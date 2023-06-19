2,000 field workers engaged to remove stagnated rainwater: CMWSSB

CHENNAI: After heavy rain lashed Chennai resulting in water logging in interior areas, main roads, and subways adding to the woes of road users, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Monday started pumping out the stagnated rainwater on the roads based on the complaints received by the residents.



Followed by overnight rain, stagnated rainwater pumping out and dredging works are being carried out by 2,000 field workers in many areas including Vallurvarkottam high road, Noor Veerasamy Street, Royapettah, Mylapore, Ambattur, Triplicane and Thiruvottiyur high road.

The board has also ensured that desilting works have been carried out to prevent water stagnation in the city.

The team has been using 300 dredging machines, 57 high-speed sewage suction vehicles, and 180 jet trading vehicles. At least 327 sewage pumping stations are functioning without any hindrance in the city, stated the release from the Chennaietro water board.

The monitoring and control room functions at the head office of CMWSSB round the clock.

In case of any complaints of water logging or drainage water stagnation in the residential areas, people shall contact 044-4567 4567 (20 Lines), 1916 (toll free number).