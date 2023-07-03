2 transpersons held for bus driver’s murder

CHENNAI: Two days after a dead man was found in an open space in Koyambedu, Police have established his identity. The dead man has been identified as an Omni bus driver. CMBT Police have arrested three persons including two transgenders for murdering the driver.

The deceased was identified as N Ravichandran (48) a native of Thanjavur district who was working as a driver with a travel company. After finding injuries on Ravichandran’s body, CMBT police had sent it to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital (KMCH) for a post-mortem.

CMBT police registered a case of murder and after investigations, police found that he was murdered after a quarrel with the accused when they allegedly demanded the deceased to share his liquor.

The arrested persons were identified as P Sampathkumar (25) of Virudhachalam and transgenders N Preethi alias Janakiraman (35), S Aarthi alias Sathya (38) of Koyambedu. All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.