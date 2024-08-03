2 passengers injured as college students fight in train

CHENNAI: In the clash between the students, 2 passengers in the train were injured. Also, the window portion of the train was also broken.

College students were travelling in the train, which was plying between Tambaram and Beach station.

When the train was stopped at the Saidapet railway station, suddenly the college students split into two groups and started fighting.

They attacked each other with weapons, including knives and pelted stones. Also threw away the pelted stones on the train.

Following this, the Mambalam police arrived at the scene, allowed the train to depart, and took the two passengers to the hospital, who suffered bruises on their hands.

The police have taken a person from Tenkasi to the police station and are investigating the incident.