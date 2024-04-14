Begin typing your search...

2 open fire at doctor outside RGGGH, Chennai; cops suspect classmate's ex-lover

The incident happened near a tea stall outside RGGGH. The victim, Rohan of Vellore is a first year PG student, police sources said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 April 2024 5:51 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-04-14 06:01:44.0  )
Two men open fire with country gun at doctor outside RGGGH 

CHENNAI: A 26 year old Doctor pursuing Post Graduation at Madras Medical College had a close shave after a man opened fire from a country gun at him outside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Sunday.

Two men had trailed Rohan and one of them opened fire at him. The shot however missed Rohan after which the duo took to their heels.

Public gathered and managed to catch one perpetrator while another one escaped.

The secured man was identified as Rithik Kumar of Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigations revealed that Rithik Kumar was accompanied by Amit Kumar, also from Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Kumar’s former girlfriend is said to be pursuing PG at Madras Medical College and he was suspecting that her friendship with Rohan was the reason for their break up and decided to kill him, police sources said.

Further investigations are on.

Madras Medical CollegeRajiv Gandhi Government General HospitalShooting IncidentArrestUPHenchmenPolice InvestigationPost Graduation studentRGGGHChennai
DTNEXT Bureau

