2 drivers electrocuted when shifting metal ladder in apartment complex

CHENNAI: Two men engaged as drivers – Narayanan (33) of Tiruvottiyur and Sivakumar (32) – to residents in an apartment complex in T Nagar were electrocuted while shifting a metal ladder within the apartment complex.

The ladder had touched a live wire from a transformer leading to the accident, police said. On Thursday, an AC mechanic had used the metal ladder in the apartment complex to inspect the outdoor unit, and left the ladder there.

Since it was meant for the common usage for the apartment, the workers planned to keep it in a safe location and sought the help of the two drivers. Five of them lifted the ladder and were walking towards the area where it’s usually kept when the incident happened.

While three workers managed to escape in time, Narayanan and Sivakumar were thrown to the ground. They were moved to a hospital nearby where they were declared as brought dead. A case has been registered and an inquiry is on.