1,948 Vinayagar idols immersed along city coast

CHENNAI: As many as 1,948 Vinayagar idols were immersed in the sea on Sunday with the help of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) and the adjoining commissionerates in Tambaram and Avadi.

Totally, 2,148 idols were installed at public places across Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi Police commissionerates as part of Vinayagar Chaturthi on September 18.

Permissions were given for the idols to be taken in procession along the routes permitted by the police and immerse the idols at Pattinambakkam, Srinivasapuram, Neelankarai, Palkalai Nagar, Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and Tiruvottiyur Popular Weighing Bridge on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Over 100 tonnes of garbage cleared at immersion points after procession of Vinayagar idols

Accordingly, on the orders of Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, 16,500 police officers and personnel from law and order, traffic, special wings, armed police, commandos from the Armed Reserve and 2,000 Home Guards were deployed across the city on bandobust duty.



Additionally, 2,080 officers and personnel from the Avadi Police Commissionerate and 1,500 officers and personnel from Tambaram Police Commissionerate were deployed too. Totally, 22,080 police officers and personnel were deployed for bandobust duty.

Idols were taken along the routes permitted by police. “As many as 1,197 idols were immersed in Pattinambakkam, 537 in Neelankarai, 180 in Kasimedu Fishing Harbour and 24 in Tiruvottiyur behind the Popular Weighing Bridge, and 10 in nearby waterbodies peacefully,” police said.