Over 100 tonnes of garbage cleared at immersion points after procession of Vinayagar idols

CHENNAI: Though Vinayagar idol immersion ceremony is a significant cultural tradition, it often poses challenges in terms of waste management and environmental impact.

A day after procession of Vinayagar idol in the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) cleaned 40 metric tonnes of garbage on Monday and deployed additional conservancy workers to clear the Vinayagar statues in Pattinampakkam beach which have not been fully immersed due to low tide in the city beaches.

“On Sunday, at least 60 to 70 tonnes of flowers, garland, and other decorative items were cleaned from various immersion points in the city. The work has been carried out along with local authorities and police to remove the idols that have washed ashore following the immersion ceremony. At least 40 tonnes of waste would be cleared from the seashores today,” said N Mahesan, chief engineer, solid waste management, GCC.

In addition, the Urbaser Sumeet has increased the manpower by 12 times than usual on Sunday and Monday to collect and dispose of the waste from the city beaches. As many as 1,200 idols were immersed in Pattinampakkam beach and along with the support of the fishermen community they have removed the garbage.

“A total of 85 sanitary workers deployed in Adyar and Perungudi zones and cleared more than 40 metric tonnes of garbage from 6 am on Monday. Our focus on recycling and sustainable practices has not only ensured the ceremony’s success but has also underscored the importance of environmental preservation,” said a senior official of Urbaser Sumeet.